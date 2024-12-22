Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target at $472.00

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $472.00.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $466.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.83 and its 200-day moving average is $448.76. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 76,986.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $18,599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,810,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

