Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarMax Q3 Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,379 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 299.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after buying an additional 541,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after buying an additional 436,342 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.