FY2025 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Boosted by DA Davidson

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $15.98 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

