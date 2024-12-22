What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for BHRB FY2025 Earnings?

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

BHRB stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $960.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,056.25. This represents a 1.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.56 per share, for a total transaction of $250,381.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,235,487.92. This trade represents a 1.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $614,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

