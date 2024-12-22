FY2025 Earnings Forecast for QIPT Issued By Leede Financial

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

