FY2025 EPS Estimate for Origin Bancorp Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2024

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBKFree Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Origin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

OBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OBK opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

