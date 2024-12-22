Raymond James Has Bearish Outlook for TFPM FY2025 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $111,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $220,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.62%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

