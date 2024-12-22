DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of BMRC FY2025 Earnings

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BMRC opened at $24.07 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $387.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

