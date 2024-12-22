FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Kohl’s Issued By Zacks Research

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of KSS opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 151.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 226.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 95,398 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

