FY2025 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Cut by DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBK. Stephens lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $252,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,152.16. This trade represents a 45.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.