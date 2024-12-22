Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LKQ FY2025 Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ opened at $36.88 on Friday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 101.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

