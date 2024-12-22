DA Davidson Comments on F.N.B.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 82.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.