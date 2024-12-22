KeyCorp Forecasts nCino’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nCino in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for nCino’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nCino’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get nCino alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

nCino Stock Up 2.0 %

NCNO opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 21.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,064.60. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $48,869,090.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,656,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,935,990.92. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,418,237 shares of company stock worth $340,474,175 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.