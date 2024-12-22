Brokers Set Expectations for Murphy USA FY2025 Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $25.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.79. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $23.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.33.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $350.55 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 135.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $94,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

