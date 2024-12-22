Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EWBC FY2025 Earnings

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EWBC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $113.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,193 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This represents a 12.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

