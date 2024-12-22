Zacks Research Comments on Foot Locker FY2025 Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,808 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

