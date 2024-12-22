DA Davidson Issues Negative Outlook for Trustmark Earnings

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRMK. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,356,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after purchasing an additional 333,390 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 7,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $270,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,735. This trade represents a 29.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $28,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,217.26. This trade represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,991. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

