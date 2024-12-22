FY2025 EPS Forecast for First Foundation Lowered by Analyst

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

First Foundation Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $1,870,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Foundation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.