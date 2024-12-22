FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Lifted by DA Davidson

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.00 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

