FY2025 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial Boosted by Analyst

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

HBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on HBT Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.87. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HBT Financial by 70.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $52,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 91,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,474.20. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,498 shares of company stock worth $351,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

