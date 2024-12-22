FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp Reduced by Analyst

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.37 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $280,297.20. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 96,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $1,287,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,416.59. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,873. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

