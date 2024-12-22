DA Davidson Has Bullish Forecast for EFSC FY2025 Earnings

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.56 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $8,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

