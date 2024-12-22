FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TCBI Issued By DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.79. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.64 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 30.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

