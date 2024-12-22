FY2025 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Raised by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.22.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:CPX opened at C$63.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$68.73. The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.