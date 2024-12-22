DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of BWB FY2025 Earnings

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $379.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,432.16. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Juran sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $30,199.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,341,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,026.62. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,046 shares of company stock worth $478,580 over the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

