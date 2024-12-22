FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Bank Decreased by DA Davidson

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). First Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Bank

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94. First Bank has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bank by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 14.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.