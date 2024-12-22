What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for BOX FY2025 Earnings?

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for BOX in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

BOX stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BOX by 143.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,999,155 shares in the company, valued at $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,898 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

