DA Davidson Has Bearish Forecast for CWBC FY2025 Earnings

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community West Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,175. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Mcdonald sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $196,924.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,080.41. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $45,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

