DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MSBI Earnings

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $24.60 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $526.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 12,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $312,703.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,433,286.20. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 141.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

