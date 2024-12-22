AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $81.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get AAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AIR

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 18.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 41.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 160,363 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in AAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,588,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $2,330,000. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.