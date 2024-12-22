Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.70.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $240.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.43. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $182.76 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

