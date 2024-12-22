Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.43.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,260 shares of company stock worth $29,661,212. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

