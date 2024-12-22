Roth Capital Estimates U.S. Gold FY2025 Earnings

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on USAU. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.50. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.