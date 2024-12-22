Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

NYSE:UTI opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.