Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $22.25

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.10%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

