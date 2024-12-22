What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Veritex FY2025 Earnings?

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Veritex has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veritex by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 680,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 78,082 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $508,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,950.75. This represents a 21.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $353,795.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,215.08. This trade represents a 5.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

