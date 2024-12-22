Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $11.90

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 324.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 902,159 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 77.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,496 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 227.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 438,072 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 441,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 135,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TTEC by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 191,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

