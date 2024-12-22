Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $18.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $32,824.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,732.71. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 63.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 750,904 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Viasat by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Viasat has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

