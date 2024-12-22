TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives $8.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

WULF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of WULF opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 820,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 227,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at about $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

