Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of TXT opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a twelve month low of $75.36 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 18.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,173 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,748,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 101,299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Textron by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

