Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of TPR opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

