TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.52. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,718.80. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 26.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 184,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,309,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 141,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in TEGNA by 30.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 725,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 168,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 916,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 523,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

