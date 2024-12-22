Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $143.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,919 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after buying an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

