Brokerages Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Target Price at $42.34

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Outlook Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon acquired 5,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at $33,832.74. This represents a 528.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $199,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.