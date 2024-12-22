TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.20 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. TIM has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 105.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

