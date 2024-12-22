Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
