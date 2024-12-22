Amer Sports (AS) versus The Competition Critical Review

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Amer Sports to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amer Sports and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.84 billion -$208.60 million -201.29 Amer Sports Competitors $2.25 billion $143.17 million -12.83

Amer Sports has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Amer Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 5 10 1 2.75 Amer Sports Competitors 385 1697 2381 72 2.47

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amer Sports and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amer Sports presently has a consensus price target of $25.14, indicating a potential downside of 10.78%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Amer Sports’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amer Sports has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports -0.74% 3.15% 1.12% Amer Sports Competitors -17.25% -108.05% -19.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amer Sports beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.