Similarweb’s (SMWB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday

SMWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Similarweb Stock Up 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Shares of SMWB opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter worth $3,536,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 863,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Similarweb by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 449,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 238,428 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,380 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Similarweb by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile



Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Articles

