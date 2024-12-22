Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded by Mizuho to Outperform Rating

Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.5% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

