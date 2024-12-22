SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Financial Comparison

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and SmartRent”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $20.30 million 0.71 -$18.70 million ($2.41) -1.41 SmartRent $199.77 million 1.52 -$34.59 million ($0.13) -12.15

Streamline Health Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Streamline Health Solutions and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 1 4.00 SmartRent 0 5 0 0 2.00

SmartRent has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.23%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -92.72% -44.85% -19.68% SmartRent -12.77% -6.08% -4.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartRent beats Streamline Health Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

